Women’s Cardiac Care-2024 event begins in Visakhapatnam

March 23, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The two-day annual Women’s Cardiac Care-2024 kicked off at a hotel here on Saturday. Women in cardiology and related sciences organised the event.

According to the delegates present, there are only around 5% of female cardiologists in the world and this rate needs to increase. The event’s aim is to create awareness among budding medical professionals to opt for cardiology as a specialisation. Most women doctors are in gynaecology specialisation.

The programme organising secretary Sujatha Vipperla attributed the low rate to several factors, including challenging tasks in cardiology and 24-hour service in case of ICU and emergency wards.

Renowned cardiologists, researchers and healthcare professionals of the country attended the event to exchange insights, present ground-breaking research and discuss the latest advances in cardiovascular medicine. The programme included presentations, panel discussions and workshops covering topics such as novel approaches in the prevention and management of cardiovascular disease, state-of-the-art diagnostic techniques and imaging techniques, advances in interventional cardiology and cardiac surgery, and innovations in heart failure treatment.

