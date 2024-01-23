Women voters outnumber men in Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh

January 23, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - PADERU

Alluri Sitharama Raju district has about 7.61 lakh voters in the three Assembly constituencies, as per the electors data released by District Collector Sumit Kumar.

Women voters outnumber men in the district. While the total number of male voters was 3,66,386, the number of female voters was 3,94,832. There are also 37 transgender voters. Among the total voters, 10,433 were found to be aged from 18 to 19 years.

While Rampachodavaram Assembly Constituency (AC) has the highest of 2.74 lakh votes, Paderu AC has 2.44 lakh voters and Araku Valley has 2.41 lakh voters.

Of the three ACs, Chintapalli mandal in Paderu AC has the highest number of 63,144 voters, followed by G.K Veedhi with 50,885 voters and Hukumpeta mandal (Araku AC) has 45,063 voters. Maredumilli mandal from Rampachodavaram AC has the least number of 15,287 voters.

Araku Valley has about 41,711 voters, while Paderu has 43,931 voters. Similarly, Rampachodavaram has 29,831 voters.

Mr. Sumit Kumar said that after draft publication, there was an increase in 20,682 voters in the district. He said that as many as 19,394 voters were removed due to deaths and migrations. After receiving applications from new voters and migrations, 40,076 voters were added.

The district has as many as 1,021 polling stations in the three Assembly constituencies. Compared to the previous elections, 13 new polling booths were added, he said. The Collector said that of the total 1,021 polling booths in the ASR district, 286 polling booths do not have mobile connectivity.