Women, students bodies condemn PM Modi for his silence on Manipur violence

July 24, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

College students, under the aegis of AP Women’s Federation (APWF), All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and All India Students Federation (AISF), took out a rally in the city on Monday, condemning the rape of women and ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur.

Demanding restoration of peace in the strife-torn northeastern State, the rally passed from the Old Jail Road Junction to the Gandhi Statue where a conclusion meeting was held.

Addressing the gathering, APWF district president A. Vimala, AIYF district president K. Atchuta Rao and AISF district secretary U. Nagaraju took jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for going on foreign tours when Manipur has been burning for the past two months. They also questioned Mr. Modi as to why he remained silent and did not condemn the incidents of incidents of rape and violence and the intensifying ethnic strife in Manipur.

They wondered what had made Mr. Modi to remain silent on the issue till the intervention of the Supreme Court in the matter. Ridiculing the words of the Prime Minister that India was the torch-bearer of democracy in the world, they said that after the NDA came to power at the Centre, BJP-ruled States or in the States where the BJP was in the Opposition, communal or caste-based differences were on the rise. They said that Manipur was an example of this trend.

They called upon the people to condemn in one voice, the rape of women in Manipur.

AIYF district president K. Ramana, AISF leaders Shekar and Simhachalam, women leaders MA Begum and Padma were among those who participated in the protest.

