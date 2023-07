July 30, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

State president of Women Police Welfare Association Mahalakshmi, State General Secretary Madhulatha and other members submitted a memorandum to Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana on their long-pending issues. The members in their representation brought to light the problems being faced by them due to lack of a proper job chart and other issues. They urged the MP to take their issues to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.