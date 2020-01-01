‘Women police station will be strengthened’

In sync with the government directive of according a top priority to women safety, the women police station in the city will be strengthened, Police Commissioner R.K. Meena has said.

“The government has decided to observe 2020 as the year for women safety and this has been communicated to all police headquarters,” Mr. Meena told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Several measures are being taken to check crimes against women under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act-2019, popularly known as Disha Act, which was passed by the Assembly after the brutal gang rape and murder of a women veterinarian in Hyderabad.

“At least four additional sub-inspector rank officers, preferably women, will be posted at women police station in the city. Additional staff will also be assigned,” said the Police Commissioner.

Speedy trial

Disha Act envisages completion of probe into the crimes against women has to be completed within seven the trial within 21 days.

“We will not only give a top priority to all cases that are booked under this Act, but also designate a special team to probe into such cases,” he said.

Apart from increasing the strength of women police station and increasing the pay by 30 %, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has sanctioned a forensic laboratory to the city and a special court to handle the cases booked under the Disha Act.

‘Rape cases see marginal rise’

Referring to crimes against women, the Police Commissioner said the city saw a marginal drop in such cases in the last one year.

In 2019, 959 such cases were registered when compared to to 991 in 2018. However, there was a marginal rise in rape cases as the number went up up to 99 from 82 in the previous year. Of the 99 cases, 84 were categorised as rape in the name of false promise of marriage, he added.