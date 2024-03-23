Women officers of U.S. Navy interact with NCC women cadets at Andhra University

March 23, 2024 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Women officers of U.S. Navy were greeted by the National Cadet Corps on the Andhra University campus here on Friday. This was part of a series of interactions between local students and U.S. service members for the ‘Tiger Triumph’ military exercises this week.

The US navy officers participated in planting a sapling, painting a ‘US-India Together’ mural, and interacting with female NCC cadets. The commanding officer of the USS Somerset, Captain Michel Brandt, and the Commander of Troops of the Marine Expeditionary Unit, Lt. Colonel Lindsay Mathwick, both senior women officers in Tiger Triumph, spoke about the importance of women’s leadership and service in the navy.

Captain Michel Brandt said that working on a ship is not impossible. “Yes, like any other job, sailors face some challenges, including non-stop journeys for days together and staying away from their home country and family are other challenges. However, this job will give great satisfaction, and we all enjoy this profession.”

Tiger Triumph is the largest bilateral military exercise between India and the United States, focused on readiness to deliver effective joint disaster assistance and humanitarian relief in the region between March 18 and 30. The first Tiger Triumph took place in Visakhapatnam in 2019.

