Women NCC cadets from Andhra Medical College visit Australian naval ship in Visakhapatnam

As part of the ‘Women in Uniform’ programme, about 20 NCC women cadets from Andhra Medical College visited Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Adelaide, on Monday.

Two RAN ships HMAS Adelaide and HMAS Anzac are here as part of the ongoing Indo-Pacific Endeavour -2022.

The cadets were given a tour of the medical unit, including the operation theatre, onboard HMAS Adelaide, a Canberra-class landing helicopter dock.

A panel discussion on ‘Barriers that discourage women from joining defence forces and how to overcome them’ was held with participation from both Indian and Australian Naval officers.

The women officers highlighted the advantages and how a woman can make a career in the defence forces.