Women legislators laud Disha app and Mahila Police concept at a workshop in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Police Department’s Disha SOS mobile app and `Mahila Police at Sachivalayams’ won praise from many delegates at the ongoing three-day national workshop on Gender Responsive Governance for Elected Women Representatives (both MLAs and MLCs) titled “She is a Changemaker” at a hotel here.

A total of 43 representatives belonging to 11 political parties from various States, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Goa, Sikkim, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh apart from Andhra Pradesh, participated in the event, jointly being organised by Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration and the National Commission for Women. The programme will conclude on February 6.

The women delegates visited the stall set up on the concepts of ‘Disha and Mahila Police’ at the venue where Visakhapatnam City Police showcased the App and how it can help women in emergencies and control the crime rate.

The Disha police demonstrated a case of how the app helped a victim by getting rigorous imprisonment for the accused in POCSO Act cases.

Speaking to The Hindu, Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said, “Women representatives mostly tried to take more details about the concept of Mahila Police along with the Disha app, and appreciated the State government’s efforts for safeguarding the interests of the women. Around 1.34 crore users downloaded the app in Andhra Pradesh so far.”

Seema Hirey, an MLA from Nasik, said, “The initiative taken by the Andhra Pradesh government is nice. We will try to implement these concepts in our State.” MLC Manisha Kayande said, “Inspired by the Andhra Pradesh government, I have also raised a question in my Maharashtra Legislative Council about introducing the Disha app.”

City Assistant Commissioner of Police for Disha App Ch. Vivekananda said that around 20.29 lakh users downloaded the app since its launch. About 71,000 of them were registered users, he added.

The ACP said that the department identified 161 vulnerable areas in Visakhapatnam city to prevent untoward incidents. The areas were divided into three categories namely 25 high, 48 moderate and 88 low.

“Disha patrolling vehicles move swiftly along with city armed forces to respond to the SOS. Twenty-four patrol vehicles daily go to colleges, schools and isolated places to keep an eye on eve-teasers,” Mr. Vivekananda said.

