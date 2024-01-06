Women executives synchronise NTPC Unit-1 in Visakhapatnam

January 06, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The NTPC Simhadri unit-1 was synchronised at 7.51 p.m. on January 5 after capital overhauling. The unit was brought back on bar and synchronised by women executives in the presence of Sanjay Kumar Sinha, head of the project, here. This is the first time in NTPC, the unit recommissioning was done by a team of women executives. This is also the part of NTPC initiative for women empowerment, said Mr. Sinha. The staff appreciated female executives for their commitment during unit recommissioning activities and synchronisation.