GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women executives synchronise NTPC Unit-1 in Visakhapatnam

January 06, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The NTPC Simhadri unit-1 was synchronised at 7.51 p.m. on January 5 after capital overhauling. The unit was brought back on bar and synchronised by women executives in the presence of Sanjay Kumar Sinha, head of the project, here. This is the first time in NTPC, the unit recommissioning was done by a team of women executives. This is also the part of NTPC initiative for women empowerment, said Mr. Sinha. The staff appreciated female executives for their commitment during unit recommissioning activities and synchronisation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.