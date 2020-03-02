Women cancer survivors to share their stories

Women cancer survivors will narrate their stories of how they have successfully battled the disease during an interactive programme titled ‘Victorious Vanithalu’, being organised by Apollo Cancer Hospital on its premises on March 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The programme is being conducted in view of International Women’s Day which falls on March 8.

Hospital authorities said that cancer survivors will share their experiences of defeating cancer and how they made a comeback to a normal life.

Busting myths

The programme has been conceptualised and designed by Dr. Suman Das, Senior Consultant at Apollo Cancer Hospital, Visakhapatnam. The staff will also explain various methods of treatment of cancer. They will also address some myths surrounding the disease.

Senior doctors, dieticians and physiotherapists will guide the participants to change their diet and lifestyle to lead a healthier life.

“Our main objective is to spread the message to people that cancer is curable if detected early and women can fight the disease and return to a normal life after proper treatment,” authorities said.