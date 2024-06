Body of a woman aged around 40 years was found in an isolated place at Chintapalli road under Narsipatnam town police station limits here on Saturday. The police suspect that the woman could be a tribal and shifted the body to Narsipatnam Area Hospital. A case was registered.

