Woman with speech impairment allegedly raped by YSRCP worker

A 33-year-old woman with speech impairment was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 38-year-old man at Sileru in the Visakhapatnam district. The accused who happens to be her neighbour, is also reportedly a YSR Congress Party worker, according to the police.

Though the incident allegedly occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, it came to light after the family members of the woman lodged a complaint with the local police on Wednesday morning.

According to the complaint, the accused had gained entry into the house when the woman was alone and committed the crime. He also reportedly threatened the woman not to reveal about the incident to anybody.

Sub Inspector of Sileru police station Ranjith said that they have registered a case under various sections of rape and other relevant IPC sections.

The police have launched a manhunt for the accused.

Further investigation is on.