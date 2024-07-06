Woman with blood cancer delivers healthy baby at KGH in Visakhapatnam after prompt treatment by specialists

A 24-year-old pregnant woman, who was diagnosed with blood cancer, successful delivered a healthy baby at the King George Hospital (KGH) here.

Aruna Kumari of Palasa in Srikakulam district, underwent blood tests in the seventh month of pregnancy. She was diagnosed with blood cancer and referred to the KGH. Specialists in the Medical Oncology Department provided prompt treatment to the patient under ‘Aarogyasri’ for thrombocytopenia and improved her blood platelet count.

In her ninth month of pregnancy, gynaecologists of KGH did a Caesarean section (C-section) and delivered the baby. Dr. Shivanand, Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Shilpa, H o D of Medical Oncology, Dr. Soumini, gynaecologist, Dr. Ravindra and Dr. Sharmila were present.