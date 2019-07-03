Woman suffers burns in ‘freak incident’ in Visakhapatnam

In a freak mishap, a 25-year old woman was injured after her dress caught fire while she was walking to her house on Shivajipalem road under MVP police station limits here late on Tuesday.

The injured was identified as B. Kavya, 25, working as a nurse in a hospital. She reportedly suffered 60% burn injuries.

According to the girl’s statement, while returning home after work, her dress got soaked with some fuel, suspected to be kerosene, while she was waiting at the bus stop.

Inspector MVP police station Lakshmoji said, “While she was walking to her house on Shivajipalem road, her dress allegedly came in contact with sparks from a burning garbage by the road side. This was what the woman informed us in her initial statement while being treated at King George Hospital.”

The incident reportedly occurred around 10.20 p.m. and police received information around 11p.m.

However, police say there are many discrepancies in the woman’s statement and that they will investigate.