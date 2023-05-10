Woman strangled to death, autorickshaw driver held at Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam

May 10, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 30-year-old woman was brutally murdered for her gold ornaments allegedly by a person with whom she was having an extramarital affair at Bheemunipatnam here. The incident came to light after the body of the woman was found in a gedda under suspicious circumstances near Chilukuru layout on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Recee Gopi (30) of Tagarapuvalasa.

According to reports, Recee Gopi, a divorced woman was staying with her sister in Tagarapuvalasa. The woman had gone to Chippada village on May 1 to attend a function and did not return home. The family members of the woman lodged a missing complaint on May 2. Bheemunipatnam police started to check the call data records of the woman and they found that the woman had spoken with a person named Raju (35), an autorickshaw driver, before went missing. Despite summons, Raju did not appear before police and was absconding.

On May 10, the body of the missing woman was found in a gedda. Acting on a tip-off, the police immediately picked up Raju.

Inspector of Bheemunipatnam Police Station K. Lakshmana Murthy said that on May 1, the woman had started to return to Tagarapuvalasa along with Raju in his auto-rickshaw. When the duo reached an isolated place near Chilukuru Layout, Raju allegedly asked her to give her five tolas of gold ornaments which she was wearing. When she refused to give, Raju allegedly strangled the woman to death with a rope which he generally used to start the three-wheeler. After confirming the death, Raju reportedly threw the body in the nearby gedda.

Raju reportedly pawned the gold and took ₹1 lakh in cash. Police said that Raju being an addict to vices has some debts. He had asked Gopi to give some cash or some valuables to clear his debts several times in the past, but she refused, the police said. Even on May 1, Raju knew that the woman was carrying gold ornaments, as such he had committed the crime, the police said.

The accused Raju was arrested and being sent to remand.

Bheemunipatnam Police have altered the missing case as murder for gain.