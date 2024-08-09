Woman stranded in West Asia rescued with help of Vizag police

A woman stranded in a country in West Asia after being cheated by a job agent was rescued by the officials of Indian Embassy, with the intervention of Visakhapatnam police.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the city police are yet to reveal the details of the country she was stranded in and the identity of the woman.

According to police, a woman hailing from the city contacted Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi recently by dialling the helpline number 7995095799. The woman said that she went to West Asia in July after she signed a work agreement through a job agent.

The woman alleged that the job agent cheated her and consequently, she was forced to work outside her job contract in that country. The job agent did not respond to her phone call, she alleged.

The Police Commissioner immediately responded to the complaint and sought the help of the embassies of both countries. The Indian Embassy officials reached out to her and sent her back to Visakhapatnam. The woman was united with her family members recently, a release issued by the city police said on August 9 (Friday).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.