Woman stageprotest beforepolice station

With the support of women’s organisations, a 24-year-old woman staged a protest in front of the Two Town police station on Thursday demanding arrest of her father and brother alleging that they raped her. She lodged a complaint with the police a month ago.

Speaking to newsmen, she said though the police registered a case against her father and brother, no arrests were made till date.

Coming down heavily on the Inspector of Two Town police station G.V. Ramana, K. Padma of Mahila Chetana said that the police were trying to dilute the case. They would continue the agitation against the police till the accused were arrested. The woman threatened that she would commit suicide before the police station if the police failed to arrest the accused.