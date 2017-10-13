Woman stageprotest beforepolice station

With the support of women’s organisations, a 24-year-old woman staged a protest in front of the Two Town police station on Thursday demanding arrest of her father and brother alleging that they raped her. She lodged a complaint with the police a month ago.
Speaking to newsmen, she said though the police registered a case against her father and brother, no arrests were made till date.
Coming down heavily on the Inspector of Two Town police station G.V. Ramana, K. Padma of Mahila Chetana said that the police were trying to dilute the case. They would continue the agitation against the police till the accused were arrested. The woman threatened that she would commit suicide before the police station if the police failed to arrest the accused.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor