Woman stabbed in robbery bid

An unidentified person allegedly attacked a woman, who was running a pan shop at Nadupuru, with a knife and injured her on Monday morning.

Satya Geeta, was in her shop, when a man, who covered his face with a mask, approached her and asked her for cigarettes. He looked around and after satisfying that there was no one nearby, he barged into the shop and pulled her gold chain.

When the woman tried to resist his attempt, he attacked her with a knife. The woman later told the police that had she not put out her hand, she would have received the injury on her neck. She sustained injuries on her wrist, lip, face and chest and is said to be out of danger, after treatment.

The New Port police registered a case and investigation is on. Special police teams were formed to nab the accused.