Woman ‘smothers son to death’

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 October 2020 19:12 IST

Addicted to vices, he had been harassing her, say police

Vexed with his harassment, a woman allegedly killed her 20-year-old son by smothering him with a pillow at her house at Marikavalasa under PM Palem Police Station limits here in the early hours of Monday.

The police said that Anil was reportedly addicted to vices and had been creating a lot of problems for his mother Madhavi (40). On Sunday night, he had come home late in an inebriated condition and allegedly picked up a fight with his mother.

Advertising

Advertising

On Monday morning, when the neighbours informed about the incident to the police, she reportedly admitted to the crime.

The police registered a case and took Madhavi into custody.