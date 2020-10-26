Woman ‘smothers son to death’

Vexed with his harassment, a woman allegedly killed her 20-year-old son by smothering him with a pillow at her house at Marikavalasa under PM Palem Police Station limits here in the early hours of Monday.
The police said that Anil was reportedly addicted to vices and had been creating a lot of problems for his mother Madhavi (40). On Sunday night, he had come home late in an inebriated condition and allegedly picked up a fight with his mother.
On Monday morning, when the neighbours informed about the incident to the police, she reportedly admitted to the crime.
The police registered a case and took Madhavi into custody.
