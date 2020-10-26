Visakhapatnam

Woman ‘smothers son to death’

Vexed with his harassment, a woman allegedly killed her 20-year-old son by smothering him with a pillow at her house at Marikavalasa under PM Palem Police Station limits here in the early hours of Monday.

The police said that Anil was reportedly addicted to vices and had been creating a lot of problems for his mother Madhavi (40). On Sunday night, he had come home late in an inebriated condition and allegedly picked up a fight with his mother.

On Monday morning, when the neighbours informed about the incident to the police, she reportedly admitted to the crime.

The police registered a case and took Madhavi into custody.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2020 7:14:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/woman-smothers-son-to-death/article32945416.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY