Woman severely injured in bear attack

A 35-year-old woman was severely injured after she was reportedly attacked by a sloth of three bears at Sunkarametta Panchayat under Araku police station limits in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.
According to sources, J Muktha, a native of Padmapuram, is living with her relatives at Sunkarametta. On Tuesday, Muktha was going to fields to attend the call of nature when she was attacked by three bears. She sustained injuries on her face and shoulders.
Locals rushed her to Araku Area Hospital, where the doctors referred her to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam.
Her condition is said to be stable. Araku police have registered a case.
