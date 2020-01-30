Woman set on fire by sister-in-law

A woman suffered severe burns after her brother-in-law’s wife allegedly poured kerosene and setting her on fire, in Kothapalem area under Gopalapatnam police station limits on Wednesday. The accused also received burns as she spilled some kerosene on her.

The victim, D. Rama Lakshmi (36) was rushed to King George Hospital (KGH). Doctors said she sustained about 90% burns and her condition was critical. The accused, identified as D. Pavani (33) also received around 30% burns and her condition was said to be stable. According to Gopalpatnam Inspector G. Ramanaiah, three brothers live in a G+2 house in Kothapalem area.

‘Illicit relationship’

Pavani had been accusing Ramalakshmi, wife of the eldest brother, of having an illicit relationship with her husband. “On Wednesday, both reportedly had an heated argument over the issue. Pavani allegedly doused Rama Lakshmi with kerosene and set her on fire. During the incident, Pavani also received burn injuries,” the Inspector said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.