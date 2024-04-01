Woman sentenced to 2 years imprisonment for cheating subscribers in chit fund scam

April 01, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Fourth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate T. Venkat Rajesh Kumar, on Monday, sentenced Manyala Varalakshmi to two years simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 (two months’ imprisonment in default) for cheating the subscribers of her chit fund company by running an authorised chit unit in the name of Varalakshmi Chits.

According to Senior Assistant Public Prosecutor Mylapilli Adinarayana, the accused used to run the chit business in Gollalapalem in the Pitanidibba area. The victims, staff of a corporate hospital, joined her fund by paying ₹13,000 per month. The accused cheated them of ₹18 lakhs, by not returning the amount and prizes as promised to the subscribers.

One of the victims, Siriki Leelavathi, filed a complaint at the Three Town Police Station on January 11, 2020. The police conducted an investigation and filed a charge sheet. A case has been registered under IPC Section 420 and Chit Fund Act 76.

