GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman sentenced to 2 years imprisonment for cheating subscribers in chit fund scam

April 01, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Fourth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate T. Venkat Rajesh Kumar, on Monday, sentenced Manyala Varalakshmi to two years simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 (two months’ imprisonment in default) for cheating the subscribers of her chit fund company by running an authorised chit unit in the name of Varalakshmi Chits.

According to Senior Assistant Public Prosecutor Mylapilli Adinarayana, the accused used to run the chit business in Gollalapalem in the Pitanidibba area. The victims, staff of a corporate hospital, joined her fund by paying ₹13,000 per month. The accused cheated them of ₹18 lakhs, by not returning the amount and prizes as promised to the subscribers.

One of the victims, Siriki Leelavathi, filed a complaint at the Three Town Police Station on January 11, 2020. The police conducted an investigation and filed a charge sheet. A case has been registered under IPC Section 420 and Chit Fund Act 76.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.