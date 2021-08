VISAKHAPATNAM

30 August 2021 01:01 IST

P. Lakshmi (40) was reportedly run over by a train near Pendurthi in the city on Sunday. The police said that the incident occurred when she was crossing the railway track. The woman was a resident of Chintala Agraharam village. The people of nearby villagers staged a protest near the track after the incident.

