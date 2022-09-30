Woman ‘poisons’ two daughters, ‘ends’ life in Visakhapatnam

One of the children also dies in the incident and condition of another one is said to be stable

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 30, 2022 19:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 34-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her two daughters and later ended her life by consuming it, at her house in Maddilapalem here. After undergoing treatment for almost a day, the mother and her one-year-old daughter died, while the condition of the four-year-old daughter is said to be stable.

The incident came to light on Friday morning after MVP police registered a case, following the death of the two on Friday, in a private hospital.

The deceased were identified as Sailaja (34) and Akshitha (1), residents of Maddilapalem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector of MVP Police Station Prasad said Sailaja was a native of Rajamahendravaram. Her husband Mohan Krishna is a native of Vizianagaram district and is a bank employee in the city. The family resides near Krishna College Road at Maddilapalem.

As per the primary investigation, the police suspect disputes between Sailaja and her husband Mohan Krishna were the reason behind the incident. The police are ascertaining facts in the case.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

MVP Police have registered a case. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact police on 100.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app