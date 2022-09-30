Woman ‘poisons’ two daughters, ‘ends’ life in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau September 30, 2022 19:15 IST

One of the children also dies in the incident and condition of another one is said to be stable

A 34-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her two daughters and later ended her life by consuming it, at her house in Maddilapalem here. After undergoing treatment for almost a day, the mother and her one-year-old daughter died, while the condition of the four-year-old daughter is said to be stable. The incident came to light on Friday morning after MVP police registered a case, following the death of the two on Friday, in a private hospital. The deceased were identified as Sailaja (34) and Akshitha (1), residents of Maddilapalem. Inspector of MVP Police Station Prasad said Sailaja was a native of Rajamahendravaram. Her husband Mohan Krishna is a native of Vizianagaram district and is a bank employee in the city. The family resides near Krishna College Road at Maddilapalem. As per the primary investigation, the police suspect disputes between Sailaja and her husband Mohan Krishna were the reason behind the incident. The police are ascertaining facts in the case. MVP Police have registered a case. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact police on 100.



