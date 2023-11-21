ADVERTISEMENT

Woman ‘murdered’ by her son-in-law at Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam

November 21, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 56-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her son-in-law at Ganesh Nagar Colony in Chinnamushidiwada under Pendurthi police station limits here on Monday night. The deceased was identified as D. Venkata Lakshmi, wife of D. Demudu.

According to reports, Venkata Lakshmi’s daughter Prathyusha was married to one Sanyasi Naidu during the year 2015. Sanyasi Naidu is brother of Venkata Lakshmi. Two years ago, the couple were separated due to some differences. Later, Prathyusha had filed a police complaint against her husband. There were disputes between Sanyasi Naidu and Prathyusha’s mother Venkata Lakshmi. On Monday evening, when there was no one in the house, Sanyasi Naidu came to the house of Venkata Lakshmi and entered into an argument. The arguments led to a fight and Sanyasi Naidu reportedly pushed Venkata Lakshmi. She received severe head injuries and died. Sanyasi Naidu was taken into custody. Pendurthi police have registered a case.

