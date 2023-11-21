HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman ‘murdered’ by her son-in-law at Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam

November 21, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 56-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her son-in-law at Ganesh Nagar Colony in Chinnamushidiwada under Pendurthi police station limits here on Monday night. The deceased was identified as D. Venkata Lakshmi, wife of D. Demudu.

According to reports, Venkata Lakshmi’s daughter Prathyusha was married to one Sanyasi Naidu during the year 2015. Sanyasi Naidu is brother of Venkata Lakshmi. Two years ago, the couple were separated due to some differences. Later, Prathyusha had filed a police complaint against her husband. There were disputes between Sanyasi Naidu and Prathyusha’s mother Venkata Lakshmi. On Monday evening, when there was no one in the house, Sanyasi Naidu came to the house of Venkata Lakshmi and entered into an argument. The arguments led to a fight and Sanyasi Naidu reportedly pushed Venkata Lakshmi. She received severe head injuries and died. Sanyasi Naidu was taken into custody. Pendurthi police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.