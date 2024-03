March 11, 2024 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A woman was allegedly murdered by her daughter-in-law in Devinagar under Anakapalli police station limits on Monday. The deceased was identified as E. Simhadramma. Police suspect that family feud was the reason behind the murder. The accused was identified as Poorna and has been detained for further investigation.