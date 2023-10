October 17, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by a person at Sithanagaram area at Peda Gantyada under New Port police station limits here in the city on Tuesday. New Port police have rushed to the spot after coming to know about the incident. It was learnt that the police with the support of the locals have caught a suspect. A case is yet to be registered.