Woman, lover arrested on charge of killing husband in Visakhapatnam

January 12, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In an attempt to make it look like natural death, the accused performed the final rites of the victim, say police

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old woman, along with a man with whom she reportedly has an extramarital affair, allegedly killed her husband, in Valandapeta area under Bheemunipatnam police station limits. In an attempt to make it look like a natural death, they even performed the final rites of the victim, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as V. Pydiraju (34), who worked as a tiles contractor. Bheemunipatnam police station Inspector K. Lakshmana Murthy said that they received a complaint from the woman, V. Jyothi, on December 30 morning that her husband had gone missing. Having registered a missing case, they took up the investigation.

The investigation revealed that V. Jyothi had an extramarital affair with her childhood friend Srinivas. Jyothi had told her husband that she had got a job in the C.B.I office in MVP Colony. On the pretext of attending her office, Jyothi used to spent time with Srinivas, who lives alone in Visalakshi Nagar. They decided to kill Pydiraju to continue their relationship.

On December 29, Jyothi served dinner laced with sleeping to Pydiraju. She, along with Srinivas, allegedly strangled Pydiraju to death. The accused then took the body on a bike from Bheemunipatnam to the house of Srinivas, the police said.

On December 30, Srinivas told his neighbours that his uncle died while undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital (KGH). He called for an ambulance and took the body of Pydiraju to the cremation ground at Waltair and performed the final rites. Later, Jyothi lodged a missing complaint with the police, the police said.

“The CCTV footage played a crucial role in solving the case. We suspected Jyothi, a school dropout, when she claimed that she had got a job in the CBI office,” said Inspector Lakshmana Murthy.

On January 12, the Bheemunipatnam Police arrested Jyothi and Srinivas on the charges of murder. Further investigation is on.

This is second such case that was reported from the city Vizag recently. In July last year, a professor was allegedly killed by his wife and her boyfriend.

