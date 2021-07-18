Woman, ‘lover’ arrested in murder case of husband

Accused had studied Class X together in 2007, says DCP

The PM Palem police on Sunday arrested a woman and her boyfriend on the charges of killing the former’s husband. The arrested were identified as Sheikh Basha (29) of Arilova and K. Ramya of Durga Nagar, Madhurawada.

Satish (37), who was working as a financial freelancer in Dubai, was killed while he was on an evening walk with his wife Ramya at 7 p.m. here on July 13. Ramya told the police that she was walking ahead of Satish when she suddenly heard some sound and found her husband lying in a pool of blood. She complained that the business partner of Satish, Sudhakar Reddy of Dubai, had been threatening her husband over financial disputes and alleged that he was involved in the murder. Based on the complaint, a team led by ACP (North Sub division) Ch Srinivas and Inspector of PM Palem K. Ravi Kumar conducted the investigation. During the investigation, the police found that the accused killed Satish to continue their relationship.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) S. Gowthami said that Ramya and Sheikh Basha had studied Class X together in the city during 2007 and since then they were in love. In 2013, the duo got separated after Ramya’s parents came to know about their relationship. In 2015, Ramya was married to Satish, while in 2018 Sheikh Basha also got married.

The DCP said that the accused had met again in 2019 through a school reunion function. After Ramya had returned to the city from Dubai in August 2020, the duo used to meet, she said. Ever since Satish also returned to the city in February 2021, Ramya and Basha were unable to meet each other, the DCP said. The duo reportedly decided to eliminate Satish to live together. On July 12, Basha allegedly conducted a recce in the area. He allegedly beaten Satish on his head from back and murdered him.

The duo were remanded.