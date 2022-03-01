Woman ‘kills’ two daughters, ‘ends life’
Police yet to ascertain reasons for her extreme step
A woman allegedly strangled her two daughters to death before ending her life by hanging at Vummalada under Anakapalle police limits in Visakhapatnam district on Monday.
The deceased were identified as K. Anushka (30) and her daughters Geetha (4) and Samiksha (18 months old).
The police said Anushka’s husband is an employee with a private firm at Atchutapuram in Visakhapatnam district. The incident took place when he was away from home.
Anushka was a native of Jalumuru of Srikakulam district.
The police have registered a case and started investigation to ascertain the reasons for her extreme step.
The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem.
