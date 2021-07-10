Woman killed, four injured in road accident

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 July 2021 01:11 IST

A 26-year old woman died while four others suffered grievous injuries after a lorry rammed two motorcycles at Akkireddypalem area in the city on Friday.

The deceased woman was identified as B. Nagamani.

She died on the spot after coming under the wheels of the lorry, while the others suffered severe injuries.

The injured persons were rushed to King George Hospital (KGH) for treatment.

Police have registered a case and have launched an investigation.