Woman ‘killed’ by husband

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 August 2020 00:12 IST

A 48-year old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at Thotada Road under Anakapalle police station limits in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday night. According to reports, the woman E. Sanyasamma allegedly had dispute with her husband E Naidu, due to his alcohol addiction. On Thursday night, the couple allegedly picked up a fight, when Naidu beat his wife to death. Sources said that as Sanyasamma refused to give money to buy alcohol, Naidu assaulted her. A case has been registered. Investigation is on.

