Visakhapatnam

Woman ‘killed’ by husband

A 48-year old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at Thotada Road under Anakapalle police station limits in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday night. According to reports, the woman E. Sanyasamma allegedly had dispute with her husband E Naidu, due to his alcohol addiction. On Thursday night, the couple allegedly picked up a fight, when Naidu beat his wife to death. Sources said that as Sanyasamma refused to give money to buy alcohol, Naidu assaulted her. A case has been registered. Investigation is on.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 22, 2020 12:13:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/woman-killed-by-husband/article32417521.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story