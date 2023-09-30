HamberMenu
Woman ‘killed’ by husband in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

September 30, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband, who suspected her fidelity, at Ajaypuram village under Kothakota police station limits here in the district, late on Friday night.

According to reports, a person named Pangi Ganapathi has allegedly beaten his wife Pangi Parvathi using a wooden log, which led her to death on the spot in their residence. After the crime, the accused fled from the spot.

It was learnt that the couple had been involved in such fights several times in the past.

Kothakota police have registered a murder case. Ganapathi is yet to be arrested.

