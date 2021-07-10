Woman ‘jumps’ to death with son

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 July 2021 00:44 IST

A 25-year-old woman reportedly ended her life along with her two-year-old son by jumping from the fourth floor of a building at Chukkavanipalem under Gajuwaka police station limits here on Friday. The deceased were identified as Jayanthi Behara (25) and Rohit Behara (2).

Sources said that Jayanthi died on the spot, while her son died while being shifted to a hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

The police are suspecting family disputes to be the reason for the act. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

The police have shifted the bodies to the morgue for post-mortem.

People having suicidal tendencies can contact police helpline No. 100.