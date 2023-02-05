Woman goes missing along with her three children in Visakhapatnam

February 05, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

A family of four, including three children, disappeared from their house at Burma Camp under Kancharapalem police station limits in the city. The incident took place on February 3, but came to light on Sunday following a complaint lodged by the missing woman’s mother Ganga, Kancharapalem Sub-Inspector Divya Bharathi said.

The missing were identified as Korada Satyavathi and her children Haritha, Laasya and Gautham.

The SI said, “The mother and husband of the missing woman approached the police station to file the complaint. There is nothing suspicious behind their disappearance, but according to the complaint there are differences between the woman and her husband.”

The SI appealed to public to inform the family members or the police of the missing persons over the contact numbers 6302925687, 7993981948 and 08912558241.