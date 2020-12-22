Visakhapatnam

Woman, girl found dead in Yeleru canal

A woman and a girl were found lifeless in Yeluru canal near Addam village under Anakapalle rural police station limits in the district. The police with the help of locals retrieved the bodies from the canal. The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased. The police are suspecting that the deceased may belonged to one of the villages on the riverfront and they are verifying the missing people’s data to establish the identity of the deceased.

