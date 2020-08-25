Woman found murdered

VISAKHAPATNAM

Her live-in partner is the accused, say police

A woman in her mid thirties was allegedly killed by a man on Sunday night at her home in Padmanabham village.

According to the police, Padma was allegedly strangulated to death by Naveen and he later tried to dispose of the body by saying that she died of heart attack. But when questioned, he confessed to the crime. Both Padma and Naveen were reportedly in live-in relationship since quite sometime. But of late, the parents of Naveen were forcing him to get married, to which Padma was protesting.

To get rid of her and settle down in married life, Naveen reportedly hatched a plan to eliminate her. But on Sunday, while strangulating her, he received some injuries on the face in the struggle and this apparently aroused the suspicion of the night beat police team that found Naveen moving suspiciously in an alleged attempt to dispose of the body.

Cases have been registered and investigation is on.