Woman found murdered in Visakhapatnam

A 28-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her house at Nakkavanipalem area under MVP police station limits here on Sunday.

She is suspected to have been killed by her husband. As per the primary investigation, the police suspect that her husband has committed the crime as he suspected her fidelity.

The deceased was identified as Ch. Saloni (28), who was working as a supervisor in a hotel.

Saloni was married to Ch. Daniyalu in 2018. Daniyalu is working as a videographer.

As per the MVP police, Daniyalu might have used a pillow and smothered Saloni to death. After the crime, the suspect has fled the spot.

MVP police registered a case. Further investigation is on.

