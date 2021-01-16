Woman found dead

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 January 2021 01:39 IST

A 21-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at Cheedimetta village in Paderu mandal in Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of January 14.

According to reports, one Padma Kumari reportedly had been in live-in relationship with one Ramanna for the past eight months. After an alleged dispute with him, Padma Kumari reportedly ended life. A case was registered. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.

