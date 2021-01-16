Visakhapatnam

Woman found dead

A 21-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at Cheedimetta village in Paderu mandal in Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of January 14.

According to reports, one Padma Kumari reportedly had been in live-in relationship with one Ramanna for the past eight months. After an alleged dispute with him, Padma Kumari reportedly ended life. A case was registered. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2021 1:40:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/woman-found-dead/article33584317.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY