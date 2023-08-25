ADVERTISEMENT

Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances

August 25, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old woman was found under suspicious circumstances in LIC quarters under III Town police station limits here on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Kalavathi (42), a native of Pedabayalu mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Inspector of III Town police station K. Rama Rao said that on Thursday evening, Kalavathi was found lying under suspicious circumstances on her bed by her family members. With the help of the locals, Kalavathi was shifted to hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Family members of Kalavathi informed police that she had disputes with her husband, who works in the LIC and sought investigation into the matter.

Kalavathi is survived by two children. While the elder one is an MBBS student, the younger one is studying Class X in a private school.

III Town police have shifted the body for post-mortem. A case was registered. Those who are in distress can contact 100.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US