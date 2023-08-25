HamberMenu
Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances

August 25, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old woman was found under suspicious circumstances in LIC quarters under III Town police station limits here on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Kalavathi (42), a native of Pedabayalu mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Inspector of III Town police station K. Rama Rao said that on Thursday evening, Kalavathi was found lying under suspicious circumstances on her bed by her family members. With the help of the locals, Kalavathi was shifted to hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Family members of Kalavathi informed police that she had disputes with her husband, who works in the LIC and sought investigation into the matter.

Kalavathi is survived by two children. While the elder one is an MBBS student, the younger one is studying Class X in a private school.

III Town police have shifted the body for post-mortem. A case was registered. Those who are in distress can contact 100.

