Woman found dead at home in Visakhapatnam, kin blame husband

March 24, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 25-year-old homemaker was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her residence at Appannapalem area under Pendurthi police station limits here on Friday. Family members of the woman alleged the involvement of their son-in-law behind her death.

As per the reports, Sridevi was found dead in her house on Friday morning. The kin of the deceased allege that Sridevi had disputes with her husband K Ganesh, a driver. They also informed police that Ganesh was]having an extramarital affair with another woman and he had been torturing Sridevi whenever she questioned him about it. They also suspect that a fight had taken place between them last night, which led Ganesh to beat Sridevi to death.

Pendurthi police have registered a case. Ganesh is said to be at large. The body was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem.

