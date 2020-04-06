Woman falls to death

A 47-year-old woman V. Sarada Devi died after falling from the fifth floor of an apartment in Ward No.6 at Kommadi area under P.M.Palem police station limits, here on Saturday. P.M. Palem Inspector A Ravi Kumar registered a case following a complaint from her husband V. Phani Kumar. Sources said that the woman along with her husband and son was living in the apartment. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.