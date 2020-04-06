Visakhapatnam

Woman falls to death

A 47-year-old woman V. Sarada Devi died after falling from the fifth floor of an apartment in Ward No.6 at Kommadi area under P.M.Palem police station limits, here on Saturday. P.M. Palem Inspector A Ravi Kumar registered a case following a complaint from her husband V. Phani Kumar. Sources said that the woman along with her husband and son was living in the apartment. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2020 11:53:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/woman-falls-to-death/article31274966.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY