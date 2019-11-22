Woman falls off building, dies

A 32-year-old homemaker died after falling off the terrace of her three-storied house in Sector-9 of MVP Colony on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sridevi (32), a native of Srikakulam. According to MVP Colony police, Sridevi had gone to the terrace to check whether the water tank was filled.

Head injuries

“We suspect that Sridevi might have fallen off the terrace accidentally as the parapet wall is about two-and-a-half-feet high. She received grievous head injuries and died on the spot,” said MVP police station inspector Ch. Shanmukha Rao.

Sridevi, her husband and two children have been living in the city since the last 10 years.

Police said that family members and relatives said that Sridevi did not have any disputes with any of her family members. A case has been registered. Investigation is on.